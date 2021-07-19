BBC News

Crews at large fire at recycling plant in Ettington

Published
image copyrightWFRS
image captionThick smoke can be seen above the site

Fire crews are tackling a "large" blaze at a recycling plant in Warwickshire.

Ten engines have been sent to Pure Recycling Limited in Ettington where thick smoke is billowing from the building.

Residents living nearby have been asked to keep windows and doors shut as a precaution to keep out fumes, a fire service spokeswoman said.

Firefighters were called to Warwick Road just before 16:00 BST and are expected to be there for "some time".

image copyrightWFRS
image captionThe fire service said it expected to be at the scene for some time

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.