Crews at large fire at recycling plant in Ettington
Fire crews are tackling a "large" blaze at a recycling plant in Warwickshire.
Ten engines have been sent to Pure Recycling Limited in Ettington where thick smoke is billowing from the building.
Residents living nearby have been asked to keep windows and doors shut as a precaution to keep out fumes, a fire service spokeswoman said.
Firefighters were called to Warwick Road just before 16:00 BST and are expected to be there for "some time".
