Boy takes on 150-mile walk from Rugby to visit grandparents
A boy has set off on a 150-mile walk to visit his grandparents whom he has not seen since before the first lockdown.
Arthur Mortimer, 15, from Rugby in Warwickshire, said he had been inspired by the fundraising efforts of Capt Sir Tom Moore and was taking on the challenge to benefit Help for Heroes.
Supported by his father Kevin, the Army cadet hopes to arrive at Llanhilleth in Wales on 21 August.
He said he expected an emotional reunion.
"I've missed them very much," he said. "I've especially missed my nan's baking - her cakes are the best."
He said he had kept in touch by video calls during the pandemic, but it was "not the same".
Arthur said differences in Covid rules between England and Wales for much of the last year had made it difficult to plan visits across the border until restrictions were eased.
But the walk may not be without difficulties as the teenager has only just stopped using crutches after falling off his skateboard shortly before the summer holidays, damaging his ankle ligaments.
He said he had also faced a further set-back by contracting hypothermia during a camp.
"I'm feeling a lot better now, so hopefully I'll be able to complete the distance."
