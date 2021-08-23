Rugby boy completes 150-mile walk to visit grandparents
A boy who walked 150 miles to visit the grandparents he had not seen for 18 months said he was not expecting such a big reaction at the finish line.
Arthur Mortimer, 15, from Rugby, walked to Llanhilleth in Wales to see family from whom lockdowns had kept him apart.
Inspired by Capt Sir Tom Moore, Arthur used the journey to raise more than £4,500 for the Help for Heroes charity.
"It's amazing, it made me feel really happy and proud of myself," he said on completing the feat.
As for the reception at the end, he added: "I wasn't expecting it to be that big - we're walking down the road to [my grandparents] and everyone is just there clapping and cheering.
"We've got the Help for Heroes banner across the road, so we had to walk through that and then my nan and granddad were waiting on the other side of the banner... we went over and gave them a big, big hug."
The teenager said it was emotional seeing some of his family and extended family for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
To make the reunion happen, he set off with his father Kevin on 14 August and reached the destination a week later, arriving on Saturday afternoon.
The trek was not without difficulties after Arthur twisted his ankle, having only just stopped using crutches due to ankle ligament damage suffered in a skateboard fall.
Speaking to BBC CWR, Kevin Mortimer said: "The fact that he is so young to have such an idea and commitment to make the journey inspired quite a lot of people, and the fact that he wanted to see his grandparents, it makes it just as poignant."
He said he had an "amazing sense of pride" for his son, whom, he added, had "a beautiful soul".
