Coventry shooting and crash linked as 'targeted attack'
One man has been shot and another hurt in a moped fall in incidents that police are linking as a targeted attack.
Officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest when they were called to reports of a hit-and-run crash in Coventry on Sunday.
He is in a stable condition in hospital, according to the West Midlands force.
The second man, aged 25, suffered a shoulder injury in his fall.
He was taken to hospital and later discharged.
Police have recovered a white Ford Transit van suspected of being involved in both incidents.
Det Sgt Kelly Mills said: "Although the motive is unclear, we believe that this was a targeted attack."
The crash happened on Torrington Avenue, with the shooting thought to have happened earlier on Jardine Crescent.
Police appealed for anyone with information or dashboard camera footage to contact them.
