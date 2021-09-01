Callum Baker-Osborne: Funeral for 'hero' Coventry teen who died at sea
A funeral service has taken place for a teenager who died after getting into difficulty off the Dorset coast.
Callum Baker-Osborne, 18, is thought to have been trying to help a group of young people near the Rockley Park resort in Poole on 26 July.
Mr Baker-Osborne, from Coventry, was remembered by hundreds of mourners in a service at the city's cathedral.
He was described by his family as a "selfless hero who always put everyone's welfare above his own".
Mr Baker-Osborne's coffin was transported in a side-car and followed by a procession of motorcycles through the city centre, in tribute to his passion for bikes.
Blue ribbons were tied to cars and a floral arrangement remembered the young man as a loving brother.
The service was also live streamed from Coventry Cathedral with thousands of people watching online.
Mr Baker-Osborne's body was recovered at Hamworthy pier on 30 July after days of searches by emergency services and the RNLI.
He had reportedly gone to the aid of a group of children who needed help at Poole Harbour, before himself getting into trouble.
Ten people were treated at the scene before an air and sea search was launched to find the missing teenager.
His twin said Mr Baker-Osborne was "my other half, my best friend" who "put all his love into the people around him".
"You will live on not only in our hearts but through the lives of the children you saved," he said.
His mum Anna Marie Osborne said the "beautiful" 18-year-old would always be in their hearts and he was praised for "incredible heroism" by broadcaster Piers Morgan.
