Tributes paid to 'strong character' after Rugby murder
Tributes have been paid to a man who died after being found with multiple serious injuries.
Mark Richmond, 47, was discovered at a property in Newland Street, Rugby, on Thursday and later died later in hospital.
Matthew Naysmith, 18, from Newland Street, was charged with his murder and is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court later.
Mr Richmond's father, Charles, said he had a "strong character".
"We had a good relationship, which was maintained over the years by weekly conversations on the phone," he said.
"I am distraught he will no longer be a part of my life and I will miss talking to him greatly."
