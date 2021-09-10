Coventry MP Zarah Sultana recounts 'Islamophobic hate'
- Published
An MP says she has been "subjected to a barrage of hate" since being elected two years ago.
Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, recounted her experiences during a debate on Islamophobia.
In an emotional speech, she said she had been called a "terrorist sympathiser", and described being treated by some people "as if I were an enemy of the country I was born in".
She added she had also been addressed in a letter as "scum of the earth".
Speaking at Westminster Hall on Thursday, the 27-year-old said: "Before being elected I was nervous about being a Muslim woman in the public eye.
"Growing up, I had seen the abuse prominent British Muslims were subjected to - I knew I wouldn't be in for an easy ride.
"And today I would like to say I was wrong to be worried when young Muslim girls ask me what it's like.
"I would like to say 'there is nothing to worry about', that they would face the same challenges as their non-Muslim friends and colleagues, but I cannot say that because in my short time in Parliament that is not my experience."
In a tweet sharing a video of her speech, she said it was not an easy one to give, but, she added: "I can't be silent about Islamophobia".
This wasn't an easy speech to give, but I can't be silent about Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/lU26RsmSez— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 9, 2021
MPs were debating a definition of Islamophobia created by a cross-party group of MPs.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims is calling on the government to adopt it.
During the debate, Ms Sultana told other members about a series of hate letters she had received since being elected in 2019.
"One person for example wrote to me, and I quote, 'Sultana, you and your Muslim mob are a real danger to humanity'. Another wrote I am a cancer everywhere I go and soon, they said, 'Europe will vomit you out'.
"A third called me a 'terrorist sympathiser and scum of the earth' and that is sanitised of their unparliamentary language."
The MP broke down in tears as she told the hall: "I have discovered that to be a Muslim woman, to be outspoken and to be left wing is to be subjected to this barrage of hate. It is to be treated by some as if I were an enemy of the country I was born in. As if I don't belong."
Communities minister Eddie Hughes said: "We remain committed to there being a robust and effective definition [of Islamophobia] and we will outline our steps to achieve this in due course."
