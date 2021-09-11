BBC News

Ribbons join faith buildings in Coventry City of Culture

image source, PA Media
image captionThe installation was designed by Tom Piper

Ribbons have been tied between faith buildings in Coventry, the City of Culture.

It is part of a 24-hour programme of theatre, music and art celebrating faith in the city.

Artist Tom Piper, who designed the poppy memorial at the Tower of London, created the "visual representation" of the ties between faith groups.

About 20km (12 miles) of interwoven blue ribbon has been used across the city.

City-based composer Sayan Kent also created an original score to accompany the project.

image source, PA Media
image captionShree Krishna Temple is among the buildings linked with the ribbon

The Faith event is co-produced by Coventry City of Culture Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company with City Voices and Coventry faith communities.

Organisers said it was designed to explore "big questions through the beliefs of people of faith, and of non-religious world views, through music, theatre, installation and ritual".

On Saturday, as part of the event, faith centres opened their doors; four new plays directed by RSC Deputy Artistic Director Erica Whyman were performed through the streets and a series of pop-up performances and installations also took place across the city.

The event is set to end with an evening ceremony in which people are invited to Millennium Square to light one of 500 flames to create a city-centre "tapestry of lights".

image source, PA Media
image captionGurdwara Guru Manak Parkash has also been linked with the ribbon

