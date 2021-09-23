Woman with Down's loses abortion law fight
- Published
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her High Court challenge against the government over a law that allows abortion up to birth for a foetus with the condition.
Heidi Crowter, 26, from Coventry, brought the case saying the legislation did not respect her life.
Her lawyers had argued the rules were unlawfully discriminatory.
But two senior judges dismissed the case and concluded the legislation was not unlawful.
Under current legislation for England, Wales and Scotland, there is a 24-week time limit for abortion, unless "there is a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped", which includes Down's syndrome.
The judges ruled the law aimed to strike a balance between the rights of the unborn child and of women.
Ms Crowter, who is married and campaigns under her maiden name, tweeted after the court's ruling to say she was upset not to win "but the fight is not over".
She said: "The judges might not think it discriminates against me, the government might not think it discriminates against me, but I am telling you I feel discriminated against."
This is a very sad day, but I will keep fighting.— Heidi Crowter-Living the dream (@HeidiCrowter95) September 23, 2021
Lord Justice Singh and Mrs Justice Lieven said at the outset of their judgement: "The issues which have given rise to this claim are highly sensitive and sometimes controversial."
"This court cannot enter into those controversies; it must decide the case only in accordance with the law."
At the hearing in July, the government said there was no evidence abortion law discriminated against Down's.
But speaking in July, Ms Crowter said the law was offensive, and she wanted to challenge people's perception of Down's syndrome so that they saw "just a normal person".
She also said in the summer her stance was not a campaign against women's right to choose.