'The embarrassing way to drop off your child'
Police have seen the lighter side of a crash in which a car went into a university building.
Officers, called to the University of Warwick on Saturday, suggested it put a new spin on parents' journeys.
"Probably one of the more embarrassing ways to drop your child off for their first day of university by literally driving into their halls of residence," the Warwickshire force said.
There were no injuries, police confirmed.
