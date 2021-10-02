Lando Norris congratulates Coventry boy on charity ride
- Published
A boy who "virtually" cycled the length of the country to raise money for the medics who helped save his life has been thanked by his Formula One hero.
Fin, 12, from Coventry, suffered "horrific" injuries after falling from his bike, said mum Nikki.
He finished the 1,000-mile (1,609km) ride on the anniversary of his accident.
Lando Norris congratulated him for completing the ride, saying "the whole of McLaren are proud of you."
Fin was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital in September 2020 after the handlebar of his bike pierced his abdomen, resulting in 40% blood loss, said Nikki.
He started the challenge in February on an exercise bike at home as "rehabilitation and something for him to focus on," she said.
She explained her son had wanted to average 7km (4.3 miles) a day, "but at the beginning he couldn't manage that."
"There were days when he was doing 20 or 30 because he was so determined to finish on time."
In a video message, organised by BBC CWR, 21-year-old McLaren driver Norris told Fin: "I just wanted to say a massive congratulations on completing your cycle across the whole of the country, for great charities as well.
"I'm proud of you, the whole of McLaren are proud of you - congrats, well done and I'll see you soon."
Fin said he had been left "absolutely speechless," by the message.
"There are no words," he added.
His mum said: "Formula One racing is his life - this just means everything to him."
The ride has so far raised over £1,200 which will be split between the children's hospital and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
