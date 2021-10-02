Man dies after car crashes into tree in Coventry
A man has died after the car he was travelling in hit a tree.
The crash happened on Eastern Green Road, Coventry, at the junction with Alspath Lane just before 01:00 BST on Saturday.
Neil Keenan, 52, a rear seat passenger, died at the scene, said West Midlands Police.
Three other people in the car were taken to hospital, one with minor injuries and two with broken limbs, the force added.
Mr Keenan's wife described him as a "beloved husband, father, son, brother, granddad, foster carer, keen bowler and fisherman".
Officers are working to establish the cause of the crash, and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.
