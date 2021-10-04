Schools link as Rugby proves Covid-19 hotspot
Dozens of Covid-19 outbreaks have been reported in schools across Rugby as the area deals with its highest number of cases since the pandemic started.
The area had 744 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 29 September. Only Kettering had a higher rate in England.
A month ago, the rate in Rugby was half that.
Almost half of all new cases are in schools and some head teachers have reintroduced face masks.
Masks stopped being compulsory in secondary schools from 17 May, but the Department for Education has said masks can be temporarily brought in for areas with higher Covid rates.
Siobhan Evans who runs Ashlawn School said the measures were helping to reduce cases.
Ms Evans said they were "proactive" and sought advice from Public Health England before deciding to reintroduce face masks at the school on Ashlawn Lane in Hillmorton.
"Like many schools across the country and certainly in Rugby we have noticed our cases rising," Ms Evans said.
"We reintroduced the face coverings, we've asked all close contacts to obviously have a PCR test but even then to follow up with daily lateral flow device tests and that seems to be working because our rates are starting to slow down, which is good."
She said they would keep the use of face coverings "under review" but would have to be "really convinced" that transmission in schools had dropped before their use was stopped.
Despite a rise in cases, new Covid-19 hospital admissions in the area have been fairly level in recent weeks.
Elsewhere in Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth also has one of the highest Covid-19 rates in England, with 620 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to 29 September, up from 525.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Public Health said: "There are continuing higher rates of Covid positives in Warwickshire schools, and this is across the school stages.
"Schools in Rugby seem particularly affected, and we saw 38 outbreaks emerge in Rugby schools last week."
Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire, said teams were working with schools, but the "main driver of transmission" was the reduction in restrictions which meant close contacts of positive cases, who are double jabbed or aged under 18, no longer had to isolate.
"We have provided the advice around introducing face coverings in certain circumstances, reviewing hygiene measures and I think all of these measures should break the chain in transmission," she said.
