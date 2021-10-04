Warwickshire Police worker jailed over relationships with women
A police worker has been jailed over relationships he had with two women whose cases he was involved in investigating.
Alan Butler, 64, a staff investigator with Warwickshire Police, was found guilty of two charges of misconduct in a public office in August.
Butler, of Nuneaton, a retired police officer, was jailed for 18 months.
Judge Anthony Potter told him: "Your offending has had a profound and deep-seated effect on both women."
He added: "You had cynically made an assessment that if they were to complain, there was every chance their complaints would be disregarded."
Mr Potter, sentenced Butler, who took up the role after 30 years as police officer, at Coventry Crown Court.
Butler, of Camp Hill, denied the charges, but prosecutor Grace Ong had told his trial at Warwick Crown Court the case was about him "abusing his position as a public official".
"He entered into a sexual relationship with one woman, and also did some inappropriate touching and had a personal relationship with [another]."
The first charge related to a relationship Butler had with a woman between 2015 and 2017 at a time when he was investigating an allegation made by her.
The second detailed further conduct by him with a woman whose case he was investigating in 2017.
Both women told the court of the impact his "manipulating" behaviour had on them.
Jailing Butler, the judge told him: "In neither case was it suggested you used force on either lady", adding in the case of the first there was "an absence of coercion".
"But it would have been obvious to you that she was going through difficulties in her life," he said, adding: "When she complains that you were manipulating her, I find that to be the case."
Judge Potter said regarding the second woman, Butler had "coerced her into kissing you on at least two occasions and allowing you to touch her bottom, something she was uncomfortable with".
He added that not only must police officers be deterred from such conduct, but the public "must see that condign punishment will follow for officers who betray the trust placed in them".
