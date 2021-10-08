Man denies murdering Mark Richmond in Rugby
- Published
A man has denied the murder of a man found in a house with serious injuries.
Mark Richmond, 47, was discovered in Newland Street, Rugby, on 2 September and died later in hospital. His family said they were "distraught" to learn of his death.
Matthew Naysmith, from Newland Street, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday where he denied murder.
The 18-year-old was remanded in custody to stand trial at the same court on 28 February.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.