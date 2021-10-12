Campaign to allow women in ancient Alcester Court Leet roles
- Published
A community is campaigning to allow women to participate in ancient court roles currently reserved for men.
The Alcester Court Leet is mainly ceremonial but from its 700-year history still retains some powers in the Warwickshire town.
These include raising and distributing money for local charities, and a town crier position.
Campaigners say not allowing women to participate in these duties is discriminatory.
Rebecca Hemming, 30, organised a petition to allow women to "join, vote and engage" with the court "on equal terms as men". It has so far been signed by more than 500 locals.
She said there had been "growing tension" in the town over the issue, with women left feeling "belittled" and "out of options".
On Thursday, the group arranged a silent demonstration outside a Court Leet hearing, demanding "equality now".
Founded in the 14th century, Courts Leet originally had judicial powers in towns. There are thought to be about 20 in operation in England.
Although largely ceremonial in the present day, there still exists in Alcester high bailiff and town crier roles, along with official ale tasters and bread weighers - all male-only positions.
Similar courts in the West Midlands, including Bromsgrove and Warwick, allow women to participate.
The male group is still visible in Alcester, often in traditional dress, and is responsible for organising important community events including an annual fair and the distribution of charitable donations to local causes.
Ms Hemming accused the Alcester court of being "disengaged" while "refusing to update its gender discrimination".
In 2019, The Stratford Observer reported how women who protested against the court's exclusively male traditions were told to sit down because the steward "only asked for male residents".
The campaign group insisted its aim was not to disrupt the town's traditions but to modernise them and make them more inclusive.
"Gender should not decide whether you have the right to engage in an organisation of power in your society," the petition says.
The BBC has contacted the Alcester Court Leet for comment.
