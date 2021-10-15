Debenhams: Bowling and mini golf set for Coventry site
Part of a former Debenhams store will be turned into a bowling alley and adventure golf course, it has been revealed.
The shop closed at Coventry's West Orchards Shopping Centre along with others around the UK earlier this year when the business ceased trading.
The owners of the centre say they are investing £2m into the scheme which will also include a bar and restaurant.
Deals have been agreed for other parts of the former store, it said.
Twelve lanes of ten-pin bowling along with the golf course will take over the whole of the former store's footprint on the second floor of the shopping centre, said manager Andy Talbot.
"We want to increase and enhance retail of course, but to do that we feel we should be putting in more leisure uses to make it a true multi-use building," he explained.
Deals have also been agreed for part of the ground floor space with another retailer, and a 13,000 sq ft unit on the first floor, he said.
"There are no ready-made operators to come in and take the whole thing."
"Anything that gives people another reason to come into the city has got to be great for Coventry," he added.
The operator said it was too early to reveal details of the partnerships, but said it hoped to do so in the coming weeks.
It's hoped it will be open for business next Easter.
