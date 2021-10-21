Jasbir Singh Hayer of Kray Twinz dies after Covid-19 fight
- Published
One half of music duo the Kray Twinz has died after being in hospital with Covid-19, his family have confirmed.
Jasbir Singh Hayer spent four weeks in hospital "battling" the virus before he "passed away peacefully" on Tuesday.
Along with his brother Jat, the pair, from Coventry, were "towering figures in the worlds of British Asian Music, bhangra, desi, hip hop and R&B", said BBC presenter Bobby Friction.
The family said the music had "inspired millions around the globe".
Jaz Kraytwinz— kraytwinz (@kraytwinz) October 21, 2021
“Thank you to everyone who has been sending their love, we appreciate you all during this difficult time ♥️”
Hayer Family pic.twitter.com/aysQFF5gGT
In a post on social media, Mr Hayer's family said: "Your talent was just something else, your brain wired like no other.
"You broke boundaries with your vision and are leaving a legacy that will be remembered as such.
"You gave 100% to anything you put your mind to and would never give up."
The family asked Mr Hayer's friends and colleagues to celebrate "his warm heart, generous spirit and humour which will be deeply missed".
Tributes have been paid by fellow musicians and fans. Shadow international development secretary and Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, Preet Gill, also paid her respects.
Really sad to hear this. Thoughts are with his family 🙏— Preet Kaur Gill MP (@PreetKGillMP) October 20, 2021