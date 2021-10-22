Covid vaccine centres for children in Coventry and Warwickshire delayed
Out-of-school vaccination clinics will not open to children in Coventry and Warwickshire on schedule.
It was hoped from half-term all 12 to 15-year-olds across England would be able to book a jab at a centre if they had been unable to get one at school.
The Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust has written to parents to apologise for the delay without giving a reason for it.
However, it said it was "working tirelessly" to set up the centres.
All children aged 12 to 15 in the UK are being offered one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
One parent, Joanne, from Ash Green, Warwickshire, said she had been left "angry and confused" at receiving the letter.
She said her daughter had been ineligible for the vaccination at school because she had tested positive for Covid-19 in the 28 days before.
"I saw it announced on the Covid briefing earlier this week and was convinced I would be able to book my daughter an appointment next week," she said.
'Really scary'
The 48-year-old said she had written to the health trust asking when the service would be rolled out but was told there was no fixed date.
"It's really scary at the moment with rates," she added.
"I just want her to have it done, and it needs to be equitable for all children to access it if they want to."
In its letter to parents the trust said: "We apologise for this delay that has prevented us from being able to deliver this during half-term as was originally planned.
"We are working tirelessly to have this offer available to you at the earliest opportunity and thank you for your patience whilst we complete all the necessary preparations for this."
It added parents would be notified via schools when a start date could be confirmed.
The trust has been approached for a comment.
