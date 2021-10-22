Coventry drive-by shooting: Carren Monga named as killer
A man convicted of murdering a rival gang member in a drive-by shooting can now be named as Carren Monga.
He and accomplice Riaz Ahmed were jailed for life in January for killing Abdul Wahid Xasan amid "gang warfare" in Coventry.
Mr Xasan, 19, was shot twice in the back as he walked down a street.
A judge lifted reporting restrictions after Monga, 20, was sentenced in separate proceedings on 15 October for two counts of conspiracy to burgle.
Ahmed, who was 15 when he murdered Mr Xasan, had already been named. He is serving a minimum of 18 years for the offence, and Monga 27 years.
The pair targeted Mr Xasan on Harnall Lane in the Hillfields area of the city in March 2020. He died in the street.
Sentencing the pair for murder at the start of the year, Judge Simon Drew QC said the shooting had occurred during "gang warfare" in the city, which broke out after 16-year-old Jaydon James was killed in 2018.
Mr James, known as JJ, was stabbed in Wood End and two men were jailed for his murder in November 2020.
Monga and Ahmed were linked to the C2 gang in Coventry, while Mr Xasan - who was arrested just days before his death for possessing an imitation gun - was connected to rival group RB7, West Midlands Police said.
Det Supt Scott Griffiths, who led the police investigation, said: "I'm grateful to the judge for allowing us to now identify Carren Monga as the murderer.
"It's important we show justice being served to Mr Xasan's family, friends and the wider public."
Monga received jail terms of 24 and 36 months for burglary conspiracy offences that will run concurrently to his life sentence.