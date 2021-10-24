Four police officers hurt in Coventry City football disorder
Four police officers were hurt when trouble flared during Coventry City's Championship clash with Derby County.
One was taken to hospital with a dislocated shoulder and three others suffered minor injuries at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.
Fighting erupted between rival fans in the stands at about 16:30 BST and a 23-year-old man was arrested.
As fans left a further disorder took place outside. Another man has been charged with affray, police said.
Assistant Chief Constable of West Midlands Police Jayne Meir said: "While the vast majority of football fans attend matches to enjoy the game, it is wholly unacceptable that officers get injured during violence like that seen yesterday.
"A full investigation is under way in partnership with the club and those found to have taken part in the disorder face prosecution and a lifetime ban from matches."
The match ended 1-1 as the Rams ended their host's 100% winning start to the Championship season.
