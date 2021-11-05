BBC News

Luke Jerram's Earth artwork Gaia at Coventry Cathedral

Image source, Coventry City Council
Image caption,
The internally-lit art installation is on display at Coventry Cathedral ruins

An illuminated planet Earth sculpture has been installed in a cathedral ruins as part of a peace festival.

The seven-metre diameter (23ft) globe by Luke Jerram has been to locations around the world, and recently seen at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

The piece should give a "renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment," said organisers.

The sculpture, entitled Gaia, is on display at Coventry Cathedral from 5 to 7 November.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Gaia provided a backdrop in Glasgow at the COP26 conference

"When you look at this artwork you don't really see borders between countries," the artist said.

"You realise we're living on this thin, fine slither of an atmosphere and we're all interconnected, and what we do in one country affects another, and we all have to get along."

The installation features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface allowing visitors to see the planet in its true three-dimensional scale.

A specially-made surround sound composition is played alongside the sculpture.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The piece has been touring cathedrals, museums and light festivals across the world

On providing a backdrop at the COP26 conference, the artist said: "I hope it helped focus the minds of the world leaders perhaps to make sure that they do what they say they're going to do and save the planet."

Image source, Discovery Channel Taiwan
Image caption,
Gaia on display in Taipei - the globe is 1.8 million times smaller than Earth, with each centimetre describing 18km of the Earth's surface

Gaia is part of the city's Peace Festival 2021 with events taking place until 15 November.

Tickets are free but must be booked via the Coventry City Council website.

