Leamington rape inquiry police want to talk to three men

Published
Image source, Warwickshire Police
Image caption,
Warwickshire Police have asked for help in identifying these three men

Police investigating an incident where a woman was raped have issued images of three men they want to talk to.

Det Sgt Pete Sherwood said the woman was attacked at a property in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, during the early hours of 15 October.

Security camera footage has been studied and Det Sgt Sherwood said the three men "may be able to help" with the investigation.

Anyone who knows the men or has any information should contact police.

