All-male Alcester Court Leet agrees to open elections to all
An ancient all-male court has agreed to elect jurors "irrespective of gender" following a protest.
The decision by the Alcester Court Leet follows a campaign by some residents who accused it of "discrimination".
The 700-year-old court is largely ceremonial but still retains some powers in the Warwickshire town.
A review of the court's policy of only electing men found community service would be "best promoted by electing jurors irrespective of gender".
Similar courts in the West Midlands, including Bromsgrove and Warwick, already allow women to participate.
More than 1,000 people signed a petition calling on the court to abandon its exclusive policy.
The group behind the petition said they were "absolutely thrilled" by the court's rethink.
Campaigner Rebecca Hemming previously said the court maintained some official powers, including distributing money to local charities, and should therefore be open to all.
In a statement, the court said it commissioned the review to examine its "functions and membership to ensure they remained relevant particularly with regard to societal changes".
The Court Leet said it would implement the changes at its next annual court in October 2022.
Founded in the 14th Century, Courts Leet originally had judicial powers in towns. There are thought to be about 20 in operation in England.
Although largely ceremonial in the present day, there still exists in Alcester high bailiff and town crier roles, along with official ale tasters and bread-weighers.
