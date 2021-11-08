Man assaulted security guard during Britain First refugee protest
A man has been convicted of assaulting a security guard at hotel housing refugees during a protest by the far-right group Britain First.
James White was charged after disorder at the Coventry Hill Hotel, in Allesley, on 29 August 2020.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up for his trial. He was found guilty in his absence.
The guard had been holding a set of doors closed when he was hurt.
Coventry Magistrates Court watched CCTV showing security guard Mike Todd holding the doors closed while White, of St Michael's Crescent, Southam, "yanks the doors open aggressively", prosecutor Harminder Hayre said.
Mr Todd told magistrates he suffered a graze to his left wrist and said the demonstrators were acting aggressively towards him and the refugees in the hotel.
Janis Cauthery, chairwoman of the bench, said the incident must have been frightening for Mr Todd, staff and residents.
"Mr Todd was extremely brave in trying to stop them entering an area where only residents were allowed.
"In doing this he was injured."
