Retrial ordered over Coventry Britain First protest assault
- Published
A man convicted of assaulting a security guard during a protest is to face a retrial after the verdict was ruled to be unsafe.
James White, 31, was charged following a Britain First demonstration outside a hotel in Coventry last year.
He denied common assault, but was found guilty in his absence on Monday.
On Wednesday, Coventry Magistrates' Court was told Mr White had informed the court he was isolating after a family member contracted Covid-19.
His lawyer said the defendant had complied with instructions in emails sent to him by the court and that it went "against the principles of natural justice that the email said one thing and that the court went on to do a different thing".
Mr White was arrested after disorder broke out at the Coventry Hill Hotel in the Allesley area of Coventry on 29 August 2020.
The 31-year-old, of St Michael's Crescent, Southam, has been granted conditional bail instructing him not to contact the complainant. Similarly he is not allowed to visit the Coventry Hill Hotel nor any other hotel in the city.
The verdict was set aside by magistrates and a retrial has been ordered for 7 March.
