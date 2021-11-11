£1.4m lottery grant for Warwick's historic Lord Leycester Hospital
- Published
A £1.42m lottery grant to renovate Warwick's historic Lord Leycester Hospital has been awarded.
The 450-year-old almshouses were built for, and still house, former servicemen.
The grant will be used to turn it into a visitor attraction and restore the Grade I and II-listed buildings.
Founded by Robert Dudley, a favourite of Queen Elizabeth I, the Lord Leycester Hospital currently houses seven former servicemen and women.
When renovated, treasures to go on display will include medals from the Crimean War and Battle of Waterloo, a helmet worn at the 1854 battle of Balaclava, and a custom-built chair made for King James I when he visited Warwick in 1617.
Celebrating its 450th anniversary next month, the veterans living there, known as the Brethren, are aged between 33 and 84.
The countries where they have seen military action include Egypt, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, the Falklands and Afghanistan.
Gordon Hill, 84, who was in the Royal Air Force and is the oldest of the Brethen said: "I joined the RAF at 18 years of age and was stationed all over the world.
"I was lucky to get a place at the Lord Leycester Hospital and have lived here for the past five years.
"We are one big happy family. We give each other companionship, support, shared experiences and laughter."
Dr Heidi Meyer, who is the Lord Leycester's first female Master, said: "The Lord Leycester was founded in the reign of Elizabeth I, exists still in the reign of Elizabeth II with the same core task to provide a home to deserving veterans.
"The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant will ensure this philanthropic legacy continues and that our beautiful medieval buildings are resilient enough to provide a home for our military men and women long into the future."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk