Man dies and another injured in Billesley crash
- Published
One man has died and another has been seriously injured in a two-car crash.
Jonathan Silvester, 32, from Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, was killed in a collision on the A46, Alcester Road at Billesley, at 07:00 GMT Warwickshire Police said.
Another man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
