Pedestrian dies in Coventry after being hit by car

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The man received medical attention from paramedics but died at the scene

A pedestrian in his 30s has died after he was hit by a car.

West Midlands Police said the collision happened just after 18:00 GMT on Wednesday on London Road, Coventry, and he died at the scene.

The driver of a blue Ford Focus stopped and has been spoken to by the police.

The force said it is gathering CCTV evidence from around the crash scene and added: "Our thoughts remain with this young man's family at this difficult time."

