University of Warwick stabbing: Two charged with wounding
- Published
Two people have been charged by police after a man was stabbed at a university halls of residence.
The 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was treated in hospital after being found at the University of Warwick accommodation.
Rohan Ahluwalia-Pandor, 18, from Kings Langley, Hertfordshire and Anam Ausaf, 18, from London, have been charged with section 18 wounding.
They are due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called after the attack on the campus in Coventry on Scarman Road on Wednesday evening.
Students were evacuated from the Sherbourne block and the university said they returned to their homes on Thursday.
According to the university's website, the halls feature blocks of self-catering flats for up to 12 students each.
