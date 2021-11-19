Body found in search for Coventry missing man
- Published
A body has been found by police officers searching for a missing man.
Anthony Treadgold, 44, was last seen in Coventry on 31 October, on the University of Warwick campus, near Lynchgate Court.
His mother Susan Gutteridge appealed for him to make contact on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police said a member of the public had since provided information which led to the body of a man being found near to Westwood Heath Lane, in Coventry, on Friday.
The force said formal identification was yet to take place, but Mr Treadgold's family had been informed.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.