Paralympian joins vigil to save Kenilworth's outdoor lido
Paralympic gold medallist Melanie Barratt has joined campaigners to try to save an outdoor pool.
About a dozen people gathered outside Abbey Fields Swimming Pool in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, for an overnight vigil to save the lido.
Warwick District Council made the decision to replace it with an indoor pool earlier this year saying it would modernise the facilities.
Ms Barratt, a swimmer, said demolishing it would be "an absolute tragedy".
"To find out they're actually going to get rid of the only outdoor swimming facility in Warwick, I was really disappointed," she said.
She said the lido was an important facility for disabled people as other options for outdoor swimming locally was lakes and rivers which are "very difficult, if not impossible to get to".
Residents have long been campaigning to save the lido, which has a 125 year history, and said they will continue to do so.
Planning permission has been granted for a 15m indoor pool at the existing leisure centre, as well as an adjoining sun terrace and cafe which the council says will "cater for all the community".
The campaigners will continue their overnight demonstration at the pool until 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
