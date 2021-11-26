Anthony Treadgold: Family's heartache after missing man found dead
- Published
The family of a man who was found dead weeks after going missing has remembered him as a "loving son".
Anthony Treadgold's body was found about two miles from where he was last seen in Coventry on 31 October.
The 44-year-old's death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
Mr Treadgold's mother, Susan Gutteridge said she was "truly heartbroken at the tragic outcome" after she took part in public appeals to trace her son since his disappearance.
Mr Treadgold was last seen on the University of Warwick campus, near Lynchgate Court, and his body was found near to Westwood Heath Lane on 19 November.
"Anthony was a loving son who would help anybody with anything if he was asked," Ms Gutteridge said in a statement.
"He was very caring and loved by us and all of his family. Anthony will be in our hearts forever."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk