Arrests after access to Coventry Amazon depot blocked
- Published
Fourteen people have been arrested after activists blocked access to an Amazon depot in Coventry, police said.
Extinction Rebellion targeted 13 UK sites, with climate change activists blocking warehouses on Black Friday, the retailer's busiest day of the year.
The group said it was to draw attention to alleged exploitation of Amazon workers, but the company stated it took its "responsibilities very seriously".
People were held on suspicion of offences over aggravated trespass.
Sites were targeted in Dunfermline, Fife; Doncaster; Darlington; Gateshead; Altrincham, Greater Manchester; Peterborough; East Midlands Airport, Leicestershire; Rugeley, Staffordshire; Dartford, Kent; Bristol; Tilbury, Essex; and at Ridgmont, close to junction 13 of the M1 in Bedfordshire.
A group spokesman has said action was "intended to draw attention to Amazon's exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers' rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday".
An Amazon spokesman has said it took its responsibilities "very seriously", including its commitment to be "net zero carbon by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement".
The spokesman added they also included "providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store".
West Midlands Police stated people had been taken into custody on suspicion of offences relating to aggravated trespass.
