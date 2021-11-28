Tribute to 'caring' man killed in Billesley crash
A man killed in a two-car crash was "kind, caring" and hard working, his family said.
Jonathan Silvester, 32, from Stratford-upon-Avon, died and another man was seriously injured on the A46 at Billesley on 13 November.
His passions "were his job as a physical training instructor and loving the outdoors, climbing mountains and travelling the world", the family said.
He "had such a wonderful life ahead of him", they added.
"Jonathan planned to start his own business in the forthcoming year in the physical training industry.
"Jonathan was the kind of person that once you met him, he would leave an everlasting impression of himself with you.
"Forever in our hearts, loved and missed always."
