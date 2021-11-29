RSC in Stratford to make face coverings mandatory
Face coverings will become mandatory for audiences attending Royal Shakespeare Theatre performances, it has been announced.
The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) said the measure would affect everyone visiting its Stratford-upon-Avon premises except those under 12 years of age and those who are exempt.
The policy will come into effect on Tuesday.
The move comes after feedback from audiences and staff, the RSC says.
"Our priority is creating the safest and most comfortable environment for people to work in and visit, and we want to do all we can to ensure that we do not have to cancel performances and disappoint our audiences," said executive director Catherine Mallyon.
Mask-wearing will become compulsory again in shops and on public transport in England from Tuesday, with secondary school pupils being "strongly advised" to wear them.
