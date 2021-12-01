Rugby food bank recreates carol to ask for donations

What a Christmas treat we have for you here! The Rugby Foodbank team have recorded a special version of 'The 12 Days of Christmas' just for you! We hope that not only will this bring a smile to your face, but it will also highlight the very real needs of people in Rugby this winter. If you can make a donation to Rugby Foodbank, or a foodbank in your local area this Christmas, it will make a very real difference to people's lives. Check https://rugby.foodbank.org.uk for details of how to donate or visit The Trussell Trust (https://www.trusselltrust.org) to find your local foodbank. #foodbank #christmas #12days #HungerFreeFuture