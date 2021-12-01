Coventry MP says city's police 'under significant pressure'
A Coventry MP said police are under "significant pressure" after a fall in numbers over the past 10 years.
Labour MP Colleen Fletcher asked when the number of West Midlands Police officers would increase at Prime Minister's Question Time (PMQs).
She said the force had lost 2,221 officers between 2010 and 2019 and despite plans for new recruits, it would still have a 1,000 shortfall.
Boris Johnson said it was "on track" to recruit 20,000 police nationally.
Ms Fletcher, MP for Coventry North East, said the force was set to get 1,000 recruits by 2023 via the police uplift programme but it was not enough.
"This lack of frontline police has left stretched and under significant pressure with officers actually telling me there are insufficient resources to investigate every crime," she told Parliament.
"Will the prime minister commit to providing West Midlands Police with a fairer funding deal to ensure the force can return officer numbers back to 2010 levels?"
Boris Johnson thanked the police force and Ms Fletcher for "drawing attention to what we are doing to increase the number of police officers".
"We are on track and of our 20,000 that I pledged on the steps of Downing Street two and half years ago Mr Speaker, we have already recruited another 11,000."
He added "he was proud" that the overall police workforce was more representative of people in the country than it had ever been.