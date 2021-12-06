Boy, four, dies in Leamington Spa crash
- Published
A four-year-old boy has died in a crash.
The collision involved a Honda Jazz and took place on Kenilworth Road in Leamington Spa, shortly after 18:10 GMT on Friday.
The driver, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries, while the four-year-old was taken to hospital with head injuries, where he later died.
Trained officers are providing support to his family and Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses.
The force said inquiries are currently ongoing and officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.