Worcestershire knitters make huge fabric Christmas tree
- Published
A group has knitted and crocheted 1,500 squares to make a soft goods Christmas tree for charity.
The 6.3m (20ft) tree at St Michael's Church in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, was made by the Green Meal Knit 'n' Natter group, with help from friends and family.
They are hoping to raise money for local dementia groups and the Alzheimer's Society.
Member Mary Jordan said they were "ecstatic" over how it turned out.
She said it took the group about three months to make all the 15cm (6in) squares.
The structure to support the squares was built by the local Shed Group, she added.
It is hoped visitors to the church to see the tree will make donations to the causes.
So far, the group has raised more than £700 for their charities through cash donations and the online Green Meal Giant Christmas Tree fundraising page.
"We have all been doing it furiously; friends and family, relations, customers and campers, the whole community - we have even had squares come from Australia," Ms Jordan said.
"I can't tell you how pleased we are with it.
"The Knit 'n' Natter ladies all went out for their Christmas lunch and the Shed Group put the tree up as a surprise, so we all went back to the church and celebrated."
She said the group was checking to see whether it had a record for the tallest knitted and crocheted Christmas tree.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk