Coventry City of Culture 2021: Jaguar XJ-S Scalextric racing car created
- Published
A special-edition Scalextric car has been produced to celebrate Coventry's year as UK City of Culture.
Modelled on a Jaguar XJ-S touring car manufactured in the city, it was made famous by Tom Wilkinshaw Racing (TWR) in 1984 when it won the European Touring Car Championship.
The racer is emblazoned with the distinctive City of Culture branding.
The Coventry City of Culture Trust said it had worked to create a car "that signifies a city that moves."
Manufacture started on the original car in 1975 from Jaguar's Browns Lane plant in the city.
The limited-edition model, produced in conjunction with Hornby, will be available in early 2022, the trust said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk