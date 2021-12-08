Large fire tackled at Lawford Heath landfill site
Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a landfill site in Warwickshire.
Reports indicated a large quantity of the landfill at the Ling Hall site was alight, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
All residents nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed, but there were no reports of casualties.
A large volume of smoke has been generated from the site at Lawford Heath, the fire service said.
Five appliances were at the scene and a water dam has been deployed.
Ambulance colleagues have been informed of the incident.
