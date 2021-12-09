BBC News

Ling Hall fire: Crews 'suppressing' landfill site

Published
Image source, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
Crews have been at the scene "suppressing and extinguishing" the fire

Firefighters are still at the scene of a blaze at a landfill site in Warwickshire.

Five appliances were at the Ling Hall site in Lawford Heath, Long Lawford, on Wednesday where the fire has affected about three acres (12,140 sqm).

The fire service said diggers were "digging out and removing burning material" on Thursday to enable crews to put out the fire.

They were "suppressing and extinguishing" it during the morning.

Residents living nearby have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is working with the Environment Agency.

Image source, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
Residents living nearby have been advised to keep windows and doors closed

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.