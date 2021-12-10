Fire breaks out at The Belfry Hotel sauna
A fire at The Belfry resort started in a sauna and spread to changing rooms, the fire service has said.
About 20 firefighters were called to the leisure venue's hotel on Lichfield Road, Wishaw, Warwickshire, at about 04:00 GMT on Friday.
A total of 91 guests were safely moved to an unaffected area of the complex, said Warwickshire Fire Service.
Nobody was hurt, the venue - which has hosted The Ryder Cup - confirmed.
Four crews were sent to the scene and prevented the fire spreading to the main building.
The Belfry tweeted about the incident, thanking firefighters for their "prompt response and support".
A statement said: "Everyone is safe and well and we hope to have the changing room facilities open again very soon."
