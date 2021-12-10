Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run
A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run.
Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said.
James Scott, of Church Road, Coventry, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Warwick Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 13 December.
His family described Arlo as "our special baby boy, our warrior".
And in a statement they said: "Arlo is our miracle baby who we love very, very much. We will never ever forget you sweetheart. Sleep tight our angel. Keep shining down on us all."
Scott was left to look after the baby while Scott's sister had left the house to take her three older children to school, and Arlo's father was at work, West Midlands Police said.
When she returned about an hour later, she found Scott screaming her name and holding the unmoving baby in his arms.
Arlo was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest and died two days later at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Scott denied shaking his nephew or causing any injuries to him and claimed to have found Arlo having a fit when he had gone to check on him as the baby slept.
But a post-mortem investigation found Arlo died as a result of a head injury caused by non-accidental shaking and a jury found Scott guilty of manslaughter after a three-week trial.
They cleared him of an alternative charge of murder.
West Midlands Police said it had been a complex investigation and Det Insp Michelle Allen said: "Little Arlo was a healthy and happy baby who was dearly loved by his parents and family who have been left utterly heartbroken from this tragedy.
"This has been a tremendously sad case for us to investigate and has had a profound effect on the family."
