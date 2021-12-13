James Scott: Coventry killer uncle jailed over baby's death
A man who killed his three-month-old nephew has been jailed for nine years.
Arlo Breslin suffered a fatal catastrophic head injury while alone in James Scott's care on 29 June 2018.
Scott, of Church Road in Coventry, was found guilty of manslaughter at Warwick Crown Court last week but cleared of the baby's murder.
It is thought he shook Arlo while the boy's mother was taking her other children to school.
West Midlands Police said when she returned about an hour later, she found Scott screaming her name and holding the unmoving baby in his arms.
Arlo died in hospital two days later.
During a three-week trial, Scott denied shaking his nephew or causing any injuries to him. He claimed to have found Arlo having a fit when he went to check on him as the baby slept.
However, Arlo's injuries were found to have been caused by non-accidental shaking during a post-mortem examination.
Arlo's family described him as "our miracle baby who we love very, very much".
In a statement they said: We will never ever forget you sweetheart. Sleep tight our angel. Keep shining down on us all."
