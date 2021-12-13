Fifteen royal pythons stolen in Hillmorton burglary
A search is on for 15 snakes stolen in a burglary in Warwickshire.
Police said the royal pythons were taken from a property in the Hillmorton area of Rugby on Saturday morning.
The burglar is believed to have packed the reptiles into a wheeled holdall after forcing entry to the house on Horne Close, before making off through a nearby cemetery.
As well as the snakes, keys and a quantity of cash were also stolen, Warwickshire Police said.
Detectives said the pythons have individual markings which should make them easier to identify should they turn up.
The force believe the offender would have taken the creatures through Watts Lane cemetery as they fled the scene and appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward.
