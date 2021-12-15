Coventry police officers in toy drive for children in care
Police officers have collected dozens of toys which will be handed out to children in need over Christmas.
Each of the donated gifts will be wrapped before being donated to children in care in Coventry.
West Midlands Police said the generosity from the community had been "amazing" and officers had collected "everything from games consoles to cuddly toys".
Officers had also collected festive food hampers for food banks.
"We wanted to play a small part in making Christmas special for children in our city," said Insp Rebecca Farr, who organised the collection alongside PCSO Kate Sephton.
"I'm really grateful to everyone who's donated."
