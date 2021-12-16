Leamington Spa café owner 'on edge' after 600 cancellations
A café owner says she is frightened about the future of her business after receiving 600 Christmas cancellations.
Kelly Iles runs Enchanted in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, and said she did not know how her business would survive.
Concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant have seen businesses struggle, but financial support from the government has not been offered.
"I genuinely am frightened," Ms Iles said. "What are we supposed to do? How are we supposed to survive this?"
She told the BBC she had been "banking" on Christmas takings to see her through the early months of the new year, which is traditionally a quieter time for the hospitality industry.
Although new Plan B measures do not directly affect pubs and restaurants, public health guidance to limit social interactions amid the spread of Omicron has lead to many customers cancelling their Christmas parties.
On Wednesday, the UK reported its highest number of daily infections as experts warned the variant was spreading at "phenomenal" pace.
Ms Iles said her café had made preparations for winter by limiting table sizes and improving ventilation, "but it's just not been enough - people are still cancelling".
"This time it just doesn't feel like there's any pattern, any light at the end of the tunnel," she said.
She said government guidance had left her confused and "on edge".
"I don't even know what to do - should I be closed? Should I be open? Am I telling people to come and it's safe when they shouldn't be coming?"
