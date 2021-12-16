Coventry bin lorry drivers push back strike action
- Published
Planned strike action over Christmas by bin lorry drivers in Coventry has been pushed back.
The drivers voted to take strike action last week amid a dispute over pay and new Christmas working arrangements.
It meant no bins would have been collected the week before Christmas with disruption into January.
But the council said on Thursday it welcomed the news that no strike action would now take place until 4 January and would continue talking to Unite.
'Verbal abuse'
The first strike was due to last four days, starting on 21 December.
In a statement confirming the postponement, the local authority asked people not to unfairly target refuse workers who had not voted to go on strike.
"It has also been brought to our attention that some of our bin crews have received verbal abuse as they go about their work since the strike was announced," the spokesperson said.
"This has largely been directed at the bin collectors - who have not voted to strike - but no abuse, in any format, will be tolerated against any of our employees.
"Please treat people as you would like to be treated."
